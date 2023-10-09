News you can trust since 1887
Worried police launch search for missing woman, Triumph, last seen at Northern General Hospital, Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:29 BST
Worried police have launched a search for a missing woman, last seen at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital.

Police have released a closed circuit television picture of the 64-year-old woman, who they have named only as Triumph, who was last seen at Sheffield's Northern General Hospital earlier this morning (Monday, October 9). The CCTV picture shows her leaving the hospital at around 7.31am.

She is described as a black female who is approximately 5ft 5in tall and of a slim build. She was last seen wearing a long black coat with white stripes down both arms.

She was also wearing a white patterned top, black trousers, black trainers and a black hat, and was carrying a large holdall bag.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "It is believed Triumph may have boarded the number 95 bus at Barnsley Road at 7.41am this morning, with the bus heading for Sheffield Interchange.

"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Triumph's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

"If you have seen Triumph or have information about where she might be, please contact police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 162 of October 9 when you get in touch.

