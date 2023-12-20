Missing woman Rotherham: Officers release new CCTV images as search for Zoe, 31, continues
Zoe has been missing for seven days.
South Yorkshire Police has issued new CCTV images of a Rotherham woman who has not been seen since Wednesday, December 13.
Zoe, aged 31, was last seen on the 4.18 train from Kiveton travelling towards Leeds. The force said they are "growing increasingly concerned about her welfare".
Last week officers released a CCTV image of Zoe's last confirmed sighting where she was wearing a black hoodie over a bright yellow top and grey trousers on board the train. Now two photos have also been revealed to the public which show a section of her face.
She is described as a white woman of slim build with shoulder-length brown hair with blonde tints. Zoe was last seen wearing blue jeans, a T-shirt patterned with white doughnuts and a dark grey hoodie.
Her sister Sami French, who contacted The Star, said she believed Zoe was wearing a grey hoodie and a T-shirt with donuts on the front, jeans and blue trainers. She added: "She may have got a lift from a truck/van or managed to get a train. She has no money on her... Everyone please keep your eyes out for her."
If you can help, contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 445 of December 13.