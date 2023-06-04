Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a missing woman who was last seen in Sheffield city centre.

The 37-year-old, named on as Louise, is from Barnsley but was last seen on Snig Hill, Sheffield, during the afternoon yesterday, Saturday, June 3, and has not been heard from since.

She is white, 5ft 4ins tall, of a medium build with long blonde hair, which was tied up yesterday. Louise was last seen wearing black leggings, a black vest top, trainers and a dark coloured hooded jacket.

In an appeal issued today, South Yorkshire Police said: “Her family and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare, and are asking anyone who has information that can assist in finding her to call 101 quoting incident number 1104 of 3 June 2023.”

