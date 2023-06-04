News you can trust since 1887
Missing woman from Barnsley last seen in Sheffield city centre, say police, as concern for welfare grows

Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a missing woman who was last seen in Sheffield city centre.
By Robert Cumber
Published 4th Jun 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 12:39 BST

The 37-year-old, named on as Louise, is from Barnsley but was last seen on Snig Hill, Sheffield, during the afternoon yesterday, Saturday, June 3, and has not been heard from since.

She is white, 5ft 4ins tall, of a medium build with long blonde hair, which was tied up yesterday. Louise was last seen wearing black leggings, a black vest top, trainers and a dark coloured hooded jacket.

In an appeal issued today, South Yorkshire Police said: “Her family and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare, and are asking anyone who has information that can assist in finding her to call 101 quoting incident number 1104 of 3 June 2023.”

Louise, aged 37, is from Barnsley but was last seen on Snig Hill, Sheffield, during the afternoon yesterday, Saturday, June 3, and has not been heard from since.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Louise or know where she might be is asked to call police on 101 or get in touch by visiting: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.

