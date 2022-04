A missing woman, named only as Charlotte, has been found following an appeal by police in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police had asked for help to find the woman, named only as Charlotte, who it said had last been seen today, Sunday, April 24, at around 10am in Fulwood.

Sharing the good news that she was no longer missing, the force said: “Charlotte from Sheffield has been found and has been reunited with her family.