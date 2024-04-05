Boy, 15, missing from Leeds not seen for five days could be in Barnsley, say South Yorkshire Police
A 15-year-old boy last seen in Leeds nearly a week ago could be in South Yorkshire, police have said.
The boy, named only as Santars, was last seen in the Churwell area of Leeds at around 7.20pm on Sunday, March 31, 2024. He has not been seen since.
Santars has links to the Barnsley area and South Yorkshire Police believe he may have travelled to the area.
He is described as a white boy, approximately 5ft tall, of a small build, and with dark hair. He frequently wears dark clothing, often wearing his hood up while in public.
Anyone who has seen Santars is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police as soon as possible. This can be done by calling 101 or by using the force’s online portal.
Please quote incident number 263 of March 31, 2024, when you get in touch.
