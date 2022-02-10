Missing South Yorkshire man reported to have made trip to Scotland found safe and well

A missing Doncaster man who sparked a police hunt has been found safe and well after reportedly making a trip to Scotland.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 11:39 am

The 63-year-old, name only as John by South Yorkshire Police, has been found, a spokesman said.

He was last seen on Friday at around noon in the Cantley area of the town.

However, he was thought to have arrived in Edinburgh by train yesterday.

John went missing from Cantley in Doncaster on Friday.

A spokesman said: “Thank you so much to everyone who shared any appeals for us while he was missing.”

