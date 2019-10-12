Missing Sheffield woman 'found safe'

A missing Sheffield woman has been found safe.

By Lee Peace
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 15:41 pm
Updated Saturday, 12th October 2019, 15:44 pm

Dawn Rowding, aged 49, was last seen in the Firth Park area of Sheffield on October 5 and reported missing.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield company director who raised £1m for good causes shot himself, inquest hears

But following a public appeal for information, South Yorkshire Police confirmed this afternoon that she has been located.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The force tweeted: “Dawn Rowding has been found safe.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”

Dawn Rowding.