Missing Sheffield woman 'found safe'
A missing Sheffield woman has been found safe.
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 15:41 pm
Updated
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 15:44 pm
Dawn Rowding, aged 49, was last seen in the Firth Park area of Sheffield on October 5 and reported missing.
But following a public appeal for information, South Yorkshire Police confirmed this afternoon that she has been located.
The force tweeted: “Dawn Rowding has been found safe.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”