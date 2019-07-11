Missing Sheffield teenager found 'safe and well'
A missing teenage girl from Sheffield has been found safe and well.
By Lee Peace
Thursday, 11 July, 2019, 06:45
An appeal was issued to try and find Victoria Sivakova after she was last seen at the Drakehouse Retail Park yesterday evening.
But South Yorkshire Police have since revealed that she has now been found and is ‘safe and well at her home address.’