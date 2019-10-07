Missing Sheffield schoolgirl found 'safe and well'
A missing Sheffield schoolgirl has been found ‘safe and well.’
A police search was underway after Maisie Fox, aged 15 and from Crosspool, was reported missing on Sunday evening.
She had been dropped off by her mum near to St Mary’s Gate and Eyre Street at 4pm to meet friends.
But South Yorkshire Police confirmed this afternoon that Maisie ‘has now been found safe and well.’