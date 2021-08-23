Missing Sheffield man found safe and well
A Sheffield man who went missing since early Monday morning has been found safe and well.
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 3:54 pm
Mark, 51, went missing at around 7.30am this morning (Monday 23 August) leaving his home address in the Woodthorpe area.
In an update, South Yorkshire Police said: “Missing Sheffield man Mark has been found safe and well. Thank you for helping share our appeal to find him, it has been greatly appreciated!”
Please visit South Yorkshire Police’s picture gallery for more information about other cases of missing persons in the county.