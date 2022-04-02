Missing Sheffield dad-of-four found safe and well by police after hunt

Officers had launched an appeal to find the man, named only as Peter, missing since Wednesday after last being spotted at a petrol station in Woodhouse.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Great news, Peter, who we published a missing person appeal for last night, has been found safe and well.

“Thank you so much for your help.”

Peter had been missing since Wednesday.