Missing Sheffield dad-of-four found safe and well by police after hunt

A missing Sheffield dad of four has been found safe and well after a police hunt.

By Darren Burke
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 4:06 pm

Officers had launched an appeal to find the man, named only as Peter, missing since Wednesday after last being spotted at a petrol station in Woodhouse.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Great news, Peter, who we published a missing person appeal for last night, has been found safe and well.

“Thank you so much for your help.”

Peter had been missing since Wednesday.

The 54-year-old had been last seen driving a VW Transporter.

SheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police