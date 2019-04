A teenager who has been missing from Rotherham for over a week has been found ‘safe and well’.

Christian Nkurunziza, who also goes by the name ‘Prince’, was last seen by family on Tuesday, March 19 around Canklow Road, in Rotherham.

However, today police said they have located the 15-year-old.

Posting on Twitter, Inspector Abdul Aziz of South Yorkshire Police thanked the public sharing the appeal to find Christian.