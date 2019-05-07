Have your say

A Rotherham man reported missing from home has been found safe.

William Peel, aged 80, was reported missing after disappearing from his home address in Kiveton, Rotherham, at around 11.30am yesterday.

William Peel

South Yorkshire Police said he was found earlier today but no other details have been released.

