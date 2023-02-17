News you can trust since 1887
Missing person Sheffield: Police concerned for welfare of Molly Edge, who has links to city

Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a missing woman with links to Sheffield.

By Robert Cumber
1 hour ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 8:25pm

Hastings Police today launched a missing person appeal for Molly Edge, aged 57, from Hastings, who also has links to the Nottingham, Sheffield and South Humberside areas.

The force said she is described as being around 5ft4ins, with brown shoulder-length hair and she speaks with a northern accent. When last seen, she was wearing a brown suede coat, a black leather jacket with white flowers on it, silver trousers, black boots, a black wool hat and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Molly’s whereabouts is asked to call Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial number 730 of 11/02.

