Hastings Police today launched a missing person appeal for Molly Edge, aged 57, from Hastings, who also has links to the Nottingham , Sheffield and South Humberside areas.

The force said she is described as being around 5ft4ins, with brown shoulder-length hair and she speaks with a northern accent. When last seen, she was wearing a brown suede coat, a black leather jacket with white flowers on it, silver trousers, black boots, a black wool hat and a black backpack.