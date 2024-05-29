Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He has been missing since last night

Police officers in Sheffield are appealing for the public’s help to find missing teenager Logan.

Logan, aged 13, was last seen around 10pm last night, Tuesday May 28, in the Beighton area of Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described as a white boy, of a thin build, with blond hair who is around 5ft tall. He was last seen carrying a rucksack while wearing a white t-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and a North Face coat.

Officers are appealing for the public's help to find young Sheffield boy Logan, who was last seen at around 10pm on Tuesday, May 28.

Logan is known to frequent parks in the Westfield area of Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said its officers are becoming “increasingly concerned” for Logan's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.