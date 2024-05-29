Missing person Sheffield: Police ‘concerned’ for boy, 13, missing since Tuesday night from Beighton
Police officers in Sheffield are appealing for the public’s help to find missing teenager Logan.
Logan, aged 13, was last seen around 10pm last night, Tuesday May 28, in the Beighton area of Sheffield.
He is described as a white boy, of a thin build, with blond hair who is around 5ft tall. He was last seen carrying a rucksack while wearing a white t-shirt, grey jogging bottoms and a North Face coat.
Logan is known to frequent parks in the Westfield area of Sheffield.
South Yorkshire Police said its officers are becoming “increasingly concerned” for Logan's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
If you have seen Logan, or know where he might be, please contact the force by calling 101 or via their website, quoting incident number 905 of May 28 2024 when you get in touch.
