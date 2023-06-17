Police are appealing for help to find a man who has been missing from Sheffield for two days.

Thomas, aged 30, was last captured on CCTV in Meadowhall walking towards the interchange at 3.25pm on Thursday, June 15.

South Yorkshire Police said it is then possible Thomas then boarded a tram, and have reasons to believe he was near Shirecliffe Road at around 7pm that same day.

Thomas, who lives in Arbourthorne, is described as 6ft 2ins tall and of a broad build. He was last seen wearing a blue Rangers T-shirt, grey shorts and black trainers as shown in the CCTV image.

If you believe you’ve seen Thomas since Thursday, or you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 419 of June 16.