Missing person Sheffield: Police appeal for help to find Bradley Wilson who may have travelled to Lancaster

Police have appealed for help to find a missing person who they believe may have travelled from Sheffield to Lancaster.

By Robert Cumber
2 minutes ago
Updated 19th Feb 2023, 9:39am

Lancaster Police said Bradley Wilson is described as being 5ft 7ins, with a medium build, short brown hair, stubble and brown eyes. Officers said today: “We believe he may have travelled to Lancaster from Sheffield."

Anyone with information that could help officers find Bradley is asked to call Lancashire Police on 101, quoting the log number 1173 of February 17.

Missing person Bradley Wilson, who police believe may have travelled from Sheffield to Lancaster
