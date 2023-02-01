Worried police have launched a search after a Sheffield man went missing while walking a dog.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for help tracing the missing 33-year-old, and have issued a picture of the man, who they have named only as Ryan. They said concerns are growing for his welfare.

They said in a statement today: “Ryan was last seen yesterday morning (Tuesday, January 31) at 10.30am, leaving his home address in the Darnall area of Sheffield, with a white American Bulldog. He has not been seen or heard from since and his family are growing increasingly concerned.

“Ryan is believed to be wearing navy blue jogging bottoms, a navy blue Adidas hoody with a green waterproof jacket, grey and white Adidas high-top trainers and a black woolly hat. He is around 6ft 3ins tall with short hair, and has facial hair.”

Worried police have launched a search after Sheffield man Ryan, pictured, went missing after taking a dog out.