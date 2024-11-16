Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A search to find a missing man from Rotherham has been mounted.

South Yorkshire Police is asking for the public’s help in locating Paul, aged 46, missing from the Kimberworth area of Rotherham.

He was last seen at 1.15pm on Friday, November 15, and officers are becoming “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

Paul is described as a white man, of a medium build, who is 6ft tall, with dark hair and a dark stubble beard.

Paul is known to frequent the Kimberworth and Tinsley areas of Rotherham and Sheffield. | South Yorkshire Police

He is thought to be wearing a distinctive burnt orange Parka-type coat with a fur hood, jeans and Adidas trainers.

Paul is known to frequent Kimberworth and Tinsley.

If you have seen Paul recently, or know where he may be, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or reporting information on their website, quoting incident number 827 of November 15, 2024 when you get in touch.