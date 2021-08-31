Missing person Rotherham: Have you seen Matthew? 30-year-old missing since August 30

Officers from Rotherham are appealing for help to find a 30-year-old man who has been missing from home since Monday.

By Alastair Ulke
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 1:45 pm

Matthew, pictured, was last seen yesterday evening (Monday August 30) at his home in West Avenue, Rawmarsh.

He is described as white, 6ft 3ins tall with ginger/brown hair. He was last seen wearing jeans, blue trainers and a dark green Barbour jacket.

If you have any information which may help police enquiries, call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 150 of 31 August.

