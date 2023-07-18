Police officers in Rotherham are appealing for the public’s help to finda missing man, named only as Joshua. The 23-year-old was last seen on Monday, July 17, at around 7pm when leaving a property on Charnell Avenue in the Maltby area.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, with brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue tracksuit bottoms.

It is believed Joshua is driving a grey Mini Cooper with a black bonnet and the registration number RJ65 BYT.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Joshua's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him or his vehicle since Monday evening.