News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Owls name strong XI ahead of sweltering evening in Spain v Real Murcia
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Blades seal Larouci signing after rival interest from Championship
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Missing person: Officers ‘increasingly concerned’ for welfare of Joshua, 23, last seen in Maltby, Rotherham

Have you seen Joshua?

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 18th Jul 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 17:13 BST

Police officers in Rotherham are appealing for the public’s help to finda missing man, named only as Joshua. The 23-year-old was last seen on Monday, July 17, at around 7pm when leaving a property on Charnell Avenue in the Maltby area.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, with brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue tracksuit bottoms.

Joshua was last seen at around 7pm on Monday, July 17.Joshua was last seen at around 7pm on Monday, July 17.
Joshua was last seen at around 7pm on Monday, July 17.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is believed Joshua is driving a grey Mini Cooper with a black bonnet and the registration number RJ65 BYT.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Joshua's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him or his vehicle since Monday evening.

If you can help, you can pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 80 of July 18.

Related topics:RotherhamPoliceMissing persons