Missing person: Family 'increasingly concerned' about woman, 37, last seen in Rotherham town centre

The family of a missing woman from South Yorkshire who has not been seen for more than a week are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ about her.
By Robert Cumber
Published 4th Jun 2023, 07:26 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2023, 07:26 BST

The 37-year-old, named only as Lisa, was last seen in Rotherham town centre on the morning of Wednesday, May 24. She is believed to have got on a train to Leeds.

South Yorkshire Police said her family and friends had not heard from her since and are ‘growing increasingly concerned’. Lisa is white and around 5ft 5ins tall.

Anyone who knows where she might be is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police via its online portal, or by calling 101. They should quote incident number 854 of May 30.

