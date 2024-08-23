Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers have appealed for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager in South Yorkshire.

The 17-year-old, named only as Nicole, has been reported missing after she was last seen in Barnsley at 3am this morning (August 23).

Nicole was last seen on Highstone Crescent wearing black joggers and a dark blue coat.

She is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, of a slim build, with long dark hair.

Nicole, aged 17, was last seen at 3am on August 23 in Barnsley. | South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police is keen to hear from anyone who has seen Nicole or has information on her whereabouts. If you can help, call 101, quoting incident number 269 of August 23.

You can also submit information via the force’s online portal by clicking here.