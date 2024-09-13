Missing person Barnsley: Police release photo of Paula, 64, last seen two days ago

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton

Senior Journalist

Published 13th Sep 2024, 07:21 BST
South Yorkshire Police have asked the public to help in their search for a missing 64-year-old woman.

Paula was last seen on Wednesday, September 11, at 9am, in the Bolton-upon-Dearne area of Barnsley.

She is described as a white woman, around 5ft 1ins tall, of slim build with short grey hair. She is thought to be wearing a black trench type coat, sandals and jeans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

Paula, 64, was last seen in the Bolton-upon-Dearne area of Barnsley on the morning of September 11.placeholder image
Paula, 64, was last seen in the Bolton-upon-Dearne area of Barnsley on the morning of September 11. | South Yorkshire Police

Officers are becoming concerned for Paula’s welfare and are asking anyone who may have information regarding where she might be to come forward.

If you can help, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 862 of September 12 when you get in touch.

Related topics:BarnsleySouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice