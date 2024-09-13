Missing person Barnsley: Police release photo of Paula, 64, last seen two days ago
South Yorkshire Police have asked the public to help in their search for a missing 64-year-old woman.
Paula was last seen on Wednesday, September 11, at 9am, in the Bolton-upon-Dearne area of Barnsley.
She is described as a white woman, around 5ft 1ins tall, of slim build with short grey hair. She is thought to be wearing a black trench type coat, sandals and jeans.
Officers are becoming concerned for Paula’s welfare and are asking anyone who may have information regarding where she might be to come forward.
If you can help, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 862 of September 12 when you get in touch.
