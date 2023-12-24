News you can trust since 1887
Missing person Barnsley: Mum-of-two Katie found 'safe and well' after reported missing, says police

Mum-of-two Katie has been found "safe and well".

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 24th Dec 2023, 10:46 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2023, 13:00 GMT
Katie, a mum-of-two, was reported by the police this morning, having last been seen at 5.58am outside Digital Bar in Barnsley.

Officers have now confirmed that she has been found.

South Yorkshire Police wrote: "Katie has been found safe and well in Barnsley. "Thanks so much for sharing today's appeal."

