Missing person Barnsley: Mum-of-two Katie found 'safe and well' after reported missing, says police
Mum-of-two Katie has been found "safe and well".
Katie, a mum-of-two, was reported by the police this morning, having last been seen at 5.58am outside Digital Bar in Barnsley.
Officers have now confirmed that she has been found.
South Yorkshire Police wrote: "Katie has been found safe and well in Barnsley. "Thanks so much for sharing today's appeal."