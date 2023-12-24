Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Katie was last seen outside Digital Bar, on Wellington Street, in Barnsley at 5.58am on Saturday, December 23 December.

It is believed that Katie had been out in the town centre before leaving Wellington Street initially at 5.26am; she then attempted to return home to an address on Dodworth Road, Barnsley before walking towards the Town End roundabout at 5.43am. She was then next captured on CCTV outside Digital Bar.

The 25-year-old has not been in touch with her family or two young children since, which is her family say is extremely out of character.

Katie is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall, and blonde. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a white top and jeans with black boots.

Did you see Katie early on Saturday morning? Have you seen her since? If you can help us locate Katie, please contact South Yorkshire Police, quoting incident number is 907 of December 23 when you get in touch.