Worried police have launched a search after a woman went missing from her South Yorkshire home, last seen in her nightie.

Officers have named the woman who was last seen in the early hours of this morning, only as Nicola, and say the 49 year old was last seen at her home address in Finningley, in Doncaster.

It is believed she may have been in Epworth, North Lincolnshire, at about 5.45am today.

She is white and described as about 5ft 5ins in height and of slim build with very short brown hair and ear piercings. She was last seen wearing a blue nightie.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Nicola's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.