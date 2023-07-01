Worried police officers have launched a search for a Sheffield man after he went missing from home in the early hours.

Officers involved in the investigation to find him are becoming ‘increasingly concerned, and that the 62-year-old man, named only as Sean, was last seen at his home address in the Shiregreen area of the city at about 01.50am today (Saturday 1 July 1).

They added: “He has since been sighted in the area of Parson Cross Park at about 4.35am today. He is white and described as about 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build with short grey hair. He is believed to be wearing a blue t-shirt and tracksuit bottoms and has tattoos on both his left forearm and right arm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Sean's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”

Police have launched a hunt for Sean, who has gone missing