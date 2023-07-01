News you can trust since 1887
Missing man Sheffield: Worried police launch search after man, aged 62, goes missing

Worried police officers have launched a search for a Sheffield man after he went missing from home in the early hours.
By David Kessen
Published 1st Jul 2023, 06:59 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 06:59 BST

Officers involved in the investigation to find him are becoming ‘increasingly concerned, and that the 62-year-old man, named only as Sean, was last seen at his home address in the Shiregreen area of the city at about 01.50am today (Saturday 1 July 1).

They added: “He has since been sighted in the area of Parson Cross Park at about 4.35am today. He is white and described as about 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build with short grey hair. He is believed to be wearing a blue t-shirt and tracksuit bottoms and has tattoos on both his left forearm and right arm.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Sean's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?”

Police have launched a hunt for Sean, who has gone missingPolice have launched a hunt for Sean, who has gone missing
Call police on 101, quotin incident 119 of July 1 or log onto: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

