Breaking
Missing man Sheffield: 56-year-old man reported missing after being seen leaving Birley area of city
South Yorkshire Police have shared a photograph of the man and his motorcycle as part of an appeal.
A 56-year-old man from Sheffield has been reported missing as South Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for help finding him.
The man, named Brian, was last seen leaving the Birley area this morning (25 November) around 10am. He was riding his grey motorcycle, which has the registration FP70 EJO.
If you have seen Brian or know where he is, you should contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 304 of November 25.