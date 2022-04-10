Missing man Rotherham: Appeal for help to find Vincent, 32, who has been missing since Saturday morning
An appeal has been launched to help find a Rotherham man who has not been seen since Saturday morning.
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 8:58 am
Vincent, 32, was reported missing to South Yorkshire Police in the early hours of Saturday, April 9.
Vincent is described as white, with short ginger/blonde hair and a ginger beard. Vincent is known to frequent the Kimberworth area.
Have you seen him? If you have any information that could help, you can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 94 of April 9.