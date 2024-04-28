Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worried police have launched a search for a missing teenage girl - and believe she may be in Sheffield.

Officers say they are becoming ‘increasingly worried about the welfare of the 15-year-old, who they have named only as Lydia.

They have published her photo in a bid to find her.

Lydia has gone missing from home. Photo: South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Lydia, age 15, was last seen at 4.52am yesterday (27 April) in the Rossington area and has not been seen since.

“She is described as white, 5ft 3in tall, of slim build and with brown hair. Lydia was last seen wearing white trainers, dark coloured trousers and top, and carrying a cream coloured handbag.

“Lydia is known to frequent Barnsley, Sheffield and Nottingham, and it is believed she could be in one of these areas.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Lydia's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

If you can help, you can pass information to police online by logging onto www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.

Alternatively you can call 101. Quote incident number 159 of 27 April when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.