Missing Lakiesha: Police police launch search for missing teenage girl, last seen at Steel Bank, Sheffield
South Yorkshire Police said there are concerns for the 17-year-old’s welfare, and tonight issued her picture and named her as Lakiesha.
They said in a statement: “Lakiesha, who is 17, was last seen in the Steel Bank area of the city at around 5pm yesterday (Thursday May 16) and was reported missing at around 9.15pm.
“Since this time we have been conducting a number of enquiries to find Lakiesha and now we are asking for the public’s help.
“She is described as of a mixed ethnic background, of a slim build, with long, dark brown, curly hair.”
Lakiesha is around 5ft 3ins tall and was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit with a black fur jacket.
Police added: “Officers are now keen to locate Lakiesha amid concerns for her welfare.”
If you can help, you can pass information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101. Quote incident number 896 of May 16 2024 when you get in touch.
