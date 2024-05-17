Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Search launched for missing teenager as police appeal for sightings

Worried police have launched a search for a teenage girl, reported missing in Sheffield last night.

South Yorkshire Police said there are concerns for the 17-year-old’s welfare, and tonight issued her picture and named her as Lakiesha.

They said in a statement: “Lakiesha, who is 17, was last seen in the Steel Bank area of the city at around 5pm yesterday (Thursday May 16) and was reported missing at around 9.15pm.

“Since this time we have been conducting a number of enquiries to find Lakiesha and now we are asking for the public’s help.

“She is described as of a mixed ethnic background, of a slim build, with long, dark brown, curly hair.”

Lakiesha is around 5ft 3ins tall and was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit with a black fur jacket.

Police added: “Officers are now keen to locate Lakiesha amid concerns for her welfare.”