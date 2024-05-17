Missing Lakiesha: Police police launch search for missing teenage girl, last seen at Steel Bank, Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 17th May 2024, 17:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Search launched for missing teenager as police appeal for sightings

Worried police have launched a search for a teenage girl, reported missing in Sheffield last night.

South Yorkshire Police said there are concerns for the 17-year-old’s welfare, and tonight issued her picture and named her as Lakiesha.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They said in a statement: “Lakiesha, who is 17, was last seen in the Steel Bank area of the city at around 5pm yesterday (Thursday May 16) and was reported missing at around 9.15pm.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Sheffield police have launched a search for missing teenager LakieshaSheffield police have launched a search for missing teenager Lakiesha
Sheffield police have launched a search for missing teenager Lakiesha

“Since this time we have been conducting a number of enquiries to find Lakiesha and now we are asking for the public’s help.

“She is described as of a mixed ethnic background, of a slim build, with long, dark brown, curly hair.”

Lakiesha is around 5ft 3ins tall and was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit with a black fur jacket.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police added: “Officers are now keen to locate Lakiesha amid concerns for her welfare.”

If you can help, you can pass information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101. Quote incident number 896 of May 16 2024 when you get in touch.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PolicePoliceSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.