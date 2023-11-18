News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Missing Jean: Police launch search for missing Rotherham woman as concern rising

Police increasing concerned as woman reported missing from home in Kimberworth, Rotherham

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 18th Nov 2023, 09:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have launched a search after a woman was reported missing from her home in Rotherham.

The woman, named only as Jean, aged 83, was last seen at her home address in the Kimberworth Park area at around midday yesterday (Friday 17 November).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have issued a picture of her to try to help find here.

Most Popular

They said in a statement: "We are appealing for your help as we grow increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing Rotherham woman, Jean.

"Jean is white, and described as being approximately 5ft 5ins tall with grey/white hair. Jean is likely to be in possession of a burgundy handbag, a walking stick and usually wears a headscarf.

"If you believe you’ve seen Jean since yesterday afternoon, or you have any information which could assist us, please contact us quoting incident number 1108 of 17 November. You can report information through our online portal or by calling 101."

Related topics:PoliceHomeRotherhamKimberworth Park