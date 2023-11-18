Missing Jean: Police launch search for missing Rotherham woman as concern rising
Police increasing concerned as woman reported missing from home in Kimberworth, Rotherham
The woman, named only as Jean, aged 83, was last seen at her home address in the Kimberworth Park area at around midday yesterday (Friday 17 November).
Police have issued a picture of her to try to help find here.
They said in a statement: "We are appealing for your help as we grow increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing Rotherham woman, Jean.
"Jean is white, and described as being approximately 5ft 5ins tall with grey/white hair. Jean is likely to be in possession of a burgundy handbag, a walking stick and usually wears a headscarf.
"If you believe you’ve seen Jean since yesterday afternoon, or you have any information which could assist us, please contact us quoting incident number 1108 of 17 November. You can report information through our online portal or by calling 101."