Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched a search after a woman was reported missing from her home in Rotherham.

The woman, named only as Jean, aged 83, was last seen at her home address in the Kimberworth Park area at around midday yesterday (Friday 17 November).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have issued a picture of her to try to help find here.

They said in a statement: "We are appealing for your help as we grow increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing Rotherham woman, Jean.

"Jean is white, and described as being approximately 5ft 5ins tall with grey/white hair. Jean is likely to be in possession of a burgundy handbag, a walking stick and usually wears a headscarf.