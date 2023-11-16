South Yorkshire Police have launched a search for a missing 16 year girl, last seen at Doncaster station

South Yorkshire Police have launched a search for a missing teenager, warning the are increasingly worried for her welfare.

Officers are trying the trace the 16-year-old, who has been named only as Jada, and have issued her picture to try to find her.

She was last seen in the Carcroft area of Doncaster at 8am on Monday November 13.

Police said in a statement: "She was reported missing the following day (Tuesday November 14) and is believed to have boarded a train to travel between Doncaster and London Kings Cross.

"It is thought she has travelled to Leicester and Grimsby by train and CCTV footage has shown her at Doncaster train station.

"Jada is described as white and approximately 5ft 6in tall. She has brown hair with pink tones underneath and was wearing a baby blue coat, black leggings and light coloured Hi Top trainers at the time she was reported missing.

"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Jada's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her."

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be is asked to get in touch with the police via their live chat on the South Yorkshire Police website, or by calling 101.