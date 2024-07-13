Missing girl Rotherham: Police release new photos in search for missing Vanesa, 16, last seen in Doncaster

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 13th Jul 2024, 08:27 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2024, 14:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have released new photos and fresh information in the search a missing girl from Rotherham, who was last seen in Doncaster.

Vanesa, who is 16, was reported missing from the Eastwood area of Rotherham at midday on Tuesday, July 9.

South Yorkshire Police

CCTV has since placed the teenager in Doncaster city centre at around 2.35pm on Thursday, July 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is now believed Vanesa boarded a bus at Doncaster bus station which was travelling towards Bentley at 4.12pm that day.

SYP

Vanesa is described as white and North European, around 5ft 2ins tall, of skinny build and has red hair. She is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a brown coat.

SYP

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Issuing an appeal, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Vanesa's welfare and want to speak to anyone who has seen her.

“Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be? If you can help, you can pass on information by calling 101 and quoting incident number 582 of 9 July.”

You can access South Yorkshire Police’s online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Related topics:RotherhamPoliceDoncasterMissing PeopleMissing personsSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice