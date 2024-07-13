Missing girl Rotherham: Police release new photos in search for missing Vanesa, 16, last seen in Doncaster
Vanesa, who is 16, was reported missing from the Eastwood area of Rotherham at midday on Tuesday, July 9.
CCTV has since placed the teenager in Doncaster city centre at around 2.35pm on Thursday, July 11.
It is now believed Vanesa boarded a bus at Doncaster bus station which was travelling towards Bentley at 4.12pm that day.
Vanesa is described as white and North European, around 5ft 2ins tall, of skinny build and has red hair. She is believed to be wearing blue jeans and a brown coat.
Issuing an appeal, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Vanesa's welfare and want to speak to anyone who has seen her.
“Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be? If you can help, you can pass on information by calling 101 and quoting incident number 582 of 9 July.”
You can access South Yorkshire Police’s online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.
