Mardin was last seen on November 30.

A teenage boy who was last seen almost three weeks ago could be in Sheffield, Lincolnshire Police have said.

17-year-old Mardin was reported missing from Gainsborough last month and was last seen in the town on November 30. Officers first appealed to find Mardin early in December amid growing concerns for his welfare, but had no luck in locating the teenager.

17-year-old Mardin has been missing since November 30, 2023. Lincolnshire Police believe he could be in Sheffield. (Photo courtesy of Lincs Police)

The force now believe Mardin could be in Sheffield and have renewed their appeal for information regarding his whereabouts.

Mardin is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, with a medium build, dark brown hair and brown facial hair. It is believed he is wearing black joggers, black trainers, a white t-shirt, a white cardigan and a black hat.