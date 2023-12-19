Teen, 17, missing for three weeks could be in Sheffield as Lincolnshire Police renew appeal to find him
Mardin was last seen on November 30.
A teenage boy who was last seen almost three weeks ago could be in Sheffield, Lincolnshire Police have said.
17-year-old Mardin was reported missing from Gainsborough last month and was last seen in the town on November 30. Officers first appealed to find Mardin early in December amid growing concerns for his welfare, but had no luck in locating the teenager.
The force now believe Mardin could be in Sheffield and have renewed their appeal for information regarding his whereabouts.
Mardin is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, with a medium build, dark brown hair and brown facial hair. It is believed he is wearing black joggers, black trainers, a white t-shirt, a white cardigan and a black hat.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone who has seen Mardin to come forward by calling 101 or by emailing [email protected], quoting incident number 417 of November 30, 2023.