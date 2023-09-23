News you can trust since 1887
Missing Ernest: Police launch search as Barnsley pensioner vanishes after getting on train at Sheffield

Police launch hunt for missing Barnsley pensioner, not seen since getting onto a train in Sheffield towards Derby

By David Kessen
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 16:45 BST
He boarded a train in Sheffield - but he has not been seen since.

Now worried police have launched an appeal to try to find 81-year-old South Yorkshire pensioner Ernest, with concerns for his safety sparking a search which is now spanning a large portion of England.

Ernest - police have not issued his second name - has not been seen since getting on the train to Derby at Sheffield in the morning, and police have now issued a photograph of him as they step up the search. He is from Grimesthorpe, near Barnsley.

Police have launched a search for a missing 81 year old pensioner, Ernest, not seen since getting on a train at Sheffield Station on Friday morning.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement today: "He was last seen at about 9.55am boarding a train at Sheffield Station which was due to get into Derby at about 10.34am.

"It is confirmed he got off the train at Derby station, and we now believe - based on reported sightings of Ernest in the area - he may have travelled to and be in the Great Yarmouth area in Norfolk.

"He is white and described as about 6ft tall and of medium build with short grey hair which is balding at the front. He is also unshaven. He was wearing a green and brown tweed coat and dark jeans and was carrying a small blue rucksack and walking stick.

"Officers continue to be concerned for Ernest’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him. Ernest may still have travelled elsewhere, so we are asking everyone to please keep their eyes peeled for him."

Anyone with information is asked to pass it on to police via their online portal on their website, or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 354 of 22 September 2023 when you get in touch..

