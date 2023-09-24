News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
Microsoft’s Call of Duty deal set to be approved
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs

Missing Ernest: Barnsley pensioner who went missing after getting on train in Sheffield found safe

Man who went missing after getting on a train in Sheffield is found safe

By David Kessen
Published 24th Sep 2023, 11:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A pensioner who went missing after getting onto a train in Sheffield has been found safe and well, police have confirmed after a major search.

The man, named only as Ernest, from Barnsley, went missing after getting on a train to Derby at Sheffield Station on Monday, but was not seen for more than 24 hours, sparking South Yorkshire Police to launch a search across the north and midlands.

But officers have announced today that he has been found.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

The force said in a statement: "We are delighted to be able to tell you that Ernest, 81, from Barnsley - who we appealed to find - has been located safe and well.

"Thank you each and every one of you who shared those appeals. We appreciate the help as always."

Related topics:PensionerSheffieldBarnsleyPoliceNorthSouth Yorkshire PoliceDerby