Missing Ernest: Barnsley pensioner who went missing after getting on train in Sheffield found safe
A pensioner who went missing after getting onto a train in Sheffield has been found safe and well, police have confirmed after a major search.
The man, named only as Ernest, from Barnsley, went missing after getting on a train to Derby at Sheffield Station on Monday, but was not seen for more than 24 hours, sparking South Yorkshire Police to launch a search across the north and midlands.
But officers have announced today that he has been found.
The force said in a statement: "We are delighted to be able to tell you that Ernest, 81, from Barnsley - who we appealed to find - has been located safe and well.
"Thank you each and every one of you who shared those appeals. We appreciate the help as always."