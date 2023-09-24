Man who went missing after getting on a train in Sheffield is found safe

A pensioner who went missing after getting onto a train in Sheffield has been found safe and well, police have confirmed after a major search.

The man, named only as Ernest, from Barnsley, went missing after getting on a train to Derby at Sheffield Station on Monday, but was not seen for more than 24 hours, sparking South Yorkshire Police to launch a search across the north and midlands.

But officers have announced today that he has been found.

The force said in a statement: "We are delighted to be able to tell you that Ernest, 81, from Barnsley - who we appealed to find - has been located safe and well.