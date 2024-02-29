Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worried police have launched a search after Sheffield woman was reported missing this afternoon.

The 45-year-old woman, named by officers only as Emma, was last seen at around 3pm today (February 29) in the Fir Vale area of the city.

Officers have released pictures of her to try to help trace her.

Police have launched a search for Emma, pictured. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "She is described as a white woman with shoulder length ginger-brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing dark glasses, black pyjama bottoms with 'Lilo and Stitch' on them, a black long sleeve shirt or cardigan and black and blue Skechers trainers.

"Emma, who walks with the aid of two crutches, is also believed to be carrying a purple over the shoulder bag and a bag for life.

Police have launched a search for Emma, pictured. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Emma's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her."

It is believed she could be in the Sheffield city centre area.

They are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them