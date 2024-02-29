Missing Emma: Worried police launch search for missing woman, 45, last seen in Fir Vale, Sheffield
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 45-year-old woman, named by officers only as Emma, was last seen at around 3pm today (February 29) in the Fir Vale area of the city.
Officers have released pictures of her to try to help trace her.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "She is described as a white woman with shoulder length ginger-brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing dark glasses, black pyjama bottoms with 'Lilo and Stitch' on them, a black long sleeve shirt or cardigan and black and blue Skechers trainers.
"Emma, who walks with the aid of two crutches, is also believed to be carrying a purple over the shoulder bag and a bag for life.
"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Emma's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her."
It is believed she could be in the Sheffield city centre area.
They are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them
You can get in touch the via the South Yorkshire Police online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Quote incident number 516 of 29 February 2024 when you get in touch.