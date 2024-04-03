Missing Debra: Worried police launch search as Rotherham woman, last seen in Wickersley, goes missing
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers have released a picture of the woman, named only as Debra, aged 54.
She was last seen today (April 3) at around 9am leaving an address on Larch Avenue in Wickersley and is believed to have travelled in the direction of Northfield Lane, Wickersley.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “She is described as a white woman, 4ft 11ins in height, with short dark hair. Debra was last seen wearing glasses, light blue jeans, a white top and a black puffer coat.
“Officers are concerned for Debra's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.”
“Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?”
If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101.
Quote incident number 223 of April 3, 2024, if you get in touch with infomation
Anyone with CCTV, ring doorbell or dashcam footage in the area around the time Debra was last seen can share information with police via [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.