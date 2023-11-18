Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have launched a search for a missing 79-year-old, amid increasing concerns for him.

The man, named only as David, but also know as Bob, went missing after leaving his home in Chapeltown, early this afternoon say officers, who have released a picture of his to try to find him.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We are asking for your help to find missing Sheffield man, David, who goes by the name Bob.

“Bob, 79, was last seen leaving his home in Chapeltown, Sheffield at 12.40pm today (Saturday 18 November). He is white, 5ft 7ins tall, slim and has grey hair that’s long at the back. He was last seen wearing a short, red padded jacket and grey trousers.

“We’re growing increasingly concerned for Bob’s welfare and ask that anyone who thinks they’ve seen him this afternoon to get in touch.