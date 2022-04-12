Missing Bedlington Terrier, Harper: Desperate search to find missing Sheffield dog last seen on a M1 lay-by
The owner of a dog that has gone missing from a Sheffield neighbourhood and was last seen on the M1 is appealing for help.
Brown Bedlington Terrier, Harper, went missing from the Chapeltown Park area of the city on April 8 this year.
The last sighting of her was in a lay-by Junction 35 of the M1, near the Thorpe Hesley Interchange.
Harper’s owner is said to be ‘frantic’ and believes she could be injured.
A comprehensive search has been carried out in a bid to track Harper down – but she has still not been found.
Appeals have been put out across social media and using the Dog Lost website, and members of the public are being asked to help to join the search to find Harper.
Anyone with information can call Dog Lost on 0844 800 3220, or alternatively you can also visit the Dog Lost website to report a sighting at: https://doglost.co.uk/