Brown Bedlington Terrier, Harper, went missing from the Chapeltown Park area of the city on April 8 this year.

The last sighting of her was in a lay-by Junction 35 of the M1, near the Thorpe Hesley Interchange.

Harper’s owner is said to be ‘frantic’ and believes she could be injured.

A comprehensive search has been carried out in a bid to track Harper down – but she has still not been found.

Appeals have been put out across social media and using the Dog Lost website, and members of the public are being asked to help to join the search to find Harper.