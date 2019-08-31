Missing Barnsley girl found

A missing girl from Barnsley has been found safe and well.

By Lee Peace
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 08:49

Maddison Siddall, aged 13, went missing from the Blacker Hill area of the town at about 12.45pm yesterday.

Maddison Siddall.

But South Yorkshire Police tweeted yesterday evening that she has been found 'safe and well.'