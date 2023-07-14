Sheffield Theatres’ decision to stage Miss Saigon was met with dismay by some and led to one touring theatre company actually cancelling a production in the Steel City in protest.

It said the the musical's “damaging tropes, misogyny and racism” contradicted its values.

First hitting the West End stage in 1989 before moving to Broadway two years later, the original Miss Saigon production proved controversial because of its portrayal of the Vietnam War and stereotying of Vietnamese people, as well as fuelling notions of Asian inferiority.

Sheffield Theatres stood firm though in its decision to bring Saigon to Sheffield, despite the initial backlash, and if last night’s reception was anything to go by, they appear to have gotten the tone just right with the first non-replica regional production of the hit show.

Miss Saigon is running at The Crucible in Sheffield until August 19 (Photo: Johan Persson)

Staying loyal to the storyline, it was billed as a reimagining of Boublil and Schönberg’s musical, but it felt more of a sensitive tweak than a dramatic change.

The cast was authentic – a far cry from the days when a white actor controversially wore make-up and latex prosthetics to play the part of the Engineer, a brothel keeper-come-pimp who arranged liaisons between the American military and local Vietnamese girls. And in this version, the Engineer is played by a woman to add a different power dynamic to what has gone before.

But the heart of the story remains and still centres on a young Vietnamese sex worker and her relationship with an American soldier during the final few days of the Vietnam War in 1975.

At the Dreamland night club, new and inexperienced sex worker Kim meets American GI Chris and their night together was to change their lives forever.

Separated as Saigon fell and the US military left, they spent three heartbreaking years on different continents, with Chris not aware that when he left Kim behind he also left his son. And a young woman full of belief that one day they would be reunited and that her beloved son would get the life she dreamed of for her little boy.

Moving, emotional and heart-wrenching, some of the scenes brought last night’s audience to tears, so powerful was the blend between the songs, the chemistry on stage and the outstanding acting.

Movie in My Mind, American Dream, Last Night of the World and The Heat Is On in Saigon are just some of the moving and evocative songs used to tell this devastatingly tragic love story.

And for such a simple set, some of the scenes were simply breathtaking, with one in particular creating the sense of a helicopter literally hovering above your head. Without wanting to give too much away, you are left feeling as though you are there as the American soldiers leave. So powerful, so clever and totally unforgettable.

Jessica Lee as Kim, Christian Maynard as Chris and Joanna Ampil as the Engineer were outstanding in driving the production forward and engaging the audience scene after scene.

But the entire cast and each member of the production team and orchestra deserve a special mention too.

I for one did not want it to end, so talented was everyone on that stage last night. The hours and hours of practice to perfect each scene certainly paid off.

London’s West End is renowned as staging the very best...but last night I would find it very difficult to believe that there was any other theatre in the capital with as much emotion in the room as there was in the Steel City.