No one struggles with places like Intake or Dore, they are pronounced as they read.

But for some of the city’s places, be they streets or districts, those who are new to the area or visitors from out of the city can have all sorts of problems figuring out how to say them.

We asked readers to suggest places newcomers to Sheffield might struggle with.

And we also went out and asked the South Yorkshire public on the streets of the city centre how they would pronounce them, in our video.

Take a look at our list in the gallery below, and see how many you know how to pronounce.

Sheffield's most mis-pronounced place names These are the 13 place names in Sheffield readers told us are the most mispronounced.

Petre Street Petre Street, which runs from Burngreave to Brightside, is often mispronounced say readers, who say the correct way of saying it should be as Peter Street

Psalter Lane Our readers say Psalter Lane is often mispronounced, on account of the silent 'P' at the start of the name.