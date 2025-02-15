Mispronounced Sheffield places: The 13 place names in the city that readers say outsiders get wrong

Some places in Sheffield have names that anyone can pronounce.

No one struggles with places like Intake or Dore, they are pronounced as they read.

But for some of the city’s places, be they streets or districts, those who are new to the area or visitors from out of the city can have all sorts of problems figuring out how to say them.

We asked readers to suggest places newcomers to Sheffield might struggle with.

And we also went out and asked the South Yorkshire public on the streets of the city centre how they would pronounce them, in our video.

Take a look at our list in the gallery below, and see how many you know how to pronounce.

These are the 13 place names in Sheffield readers told us are the most mispronounced. Picture: Google / National World

1. Sheffield's most mis-pronounced place names

These are the 13 place names in Sheffield readers told us are the most mispronounced. Picture: Google / National World Photo: National World / Google

Petre Street, which runs from Burngreave to Brightside, is often mispronounced say readers, who say the correct way of saying it should be as Peter Street

2. Petre Street

Petre Street, which runs from Burngreave to Brightside, is often mispronounced say readers, who say the correct way of saying it should be as Peter Street Photo: Google

Our readers say Psalter Lane is often mispronounced, on account of the silent 'P' at the start of the name. Picture: Google

3. Psalter Lane

Our readers say Psalter Lane is often mispronounced, on account of the silent 'P' at the start of the name. Picture: Google Photo: Google

Lydgate Lane, which runs from Crosspool, is pronounced 'Lid jut'. But readers say it is often mispronounced as 'lid gate'. Picture: Google

4. Lydgate Lane

Lydgate Lane, which runs from Crosspool, is pronounced 'Lid jut'. But readers say it is often mispronounced as 'lid gate'. Picture: Google Photo: Google

SheffieldSouth Yorkshire
