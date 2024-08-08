Mining project partners with Cycling Without Age to capture mining memories

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Chesterfield heritage initiative has been utilising cycle ‘trishaws’ to gather historical insights from care home residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight residents from the Old Vicarage Nursing Home in Clay Cross had a tour of key historical sites around the area to help stimulate memories and ensure their mobility issues aren’t a barrier to participating in the initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cycling Without Age is a movement that uses specially designed trishaw bicycles to enable the elderly to participate in cycling activities safely, enhancing their connection to the community and the outdoors.

The mining project is aiming to gather valuable oral histories from those who lived and worked in the Clay Cross mines during critical periods of industrial action and community change in the area and they want to ensure as many people as poassible take part.

Care home residents tour mining-related sites in the Clay Cross area of Chesterfield

The initiative is being funded by a £79,650 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, and aimed at preserving the rich mining heritage of the Clay Cross area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Tait, Managing Director of the Hub in Clay Cross that is running the project, said: "By collaborating with Cycling Without Age, we are ensuring that even those who are less mobile can participate in retelling the story of our town’s industrious past. This partnership embodies our commitment to inclusivity in preserving history, ensuring that everyone’s story is heard."

The two-and-a-half-year project is exploring the lives and heritage of former miners, with their recordings turned into podcasts for the wider community to hear. It will pay particular attention to the cultural heritage associated with mining art and music. An exhibition and book from the research will also be produced. Thanks to National Lottery players, the project aims to deliver a number of activities linked to the local community.

Anyone interested in sharing their mining memories should contact Richard Godley on 07854 646742.

More information from www.thehubs45.co.uk or https://www.facebook.com/TheHubS45/