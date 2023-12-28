Millie Bright: Lioness and ex-Sheffield United star announces Christmas engagement with beau Levi Crew
Lioness Millie Bright has dubbed this year’s Christmas the most beautiful in her entire life.
England Lioness Millie Bright has got engaged to her boyfriend Levi Crew in a stunning Christmas proposal.
The 30-year-old Chelsea player, originally from Killamarsh, took to Instagram to share the happy news with her 436K followers - flashing her diamond ring in the process.
Sharing photos on December 25 from their holiday to Mauritius, the ex-Sheffield United footballer wrote: "Little did I think this would be the most beautiful Christmas in my entire life…
"I said YES after the shock had settled and Levi reminded me yes or no.
"You was already my person but here’s to the future bubba. I love you."
The post has received thousands of comments from fans, friends and family sharing messages of congratulations to the happy couple.
Millie currently lives in Surrey with her fiance Levi, a performance coach, and their two dogs, Hera, a miniature dachshund, and French bulldog, Zeus.
She started out in football wearing the navy blue strip with flashes of yellow at the sides worn by her Sunday League team, Killamarsh Dynamos.
She was spotted by scouts at Sheffield United, and it was the Blades who first started to develop her as a player. From there, she moved to Doncaster Belles.
She then moved on to Chelsea, one of the big clubs in the women’s game, then making the step up into the national side.
The Chelsea defender was part of Sarina Wiegman’s history-making Euro 2022 squad last summer, and is renowned for her vibrant energy both on and off the pitch.