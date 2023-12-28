Lioness Millie Bright has dubbed this year’s Christmas the most beautiful in her entire life.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

England Lioness Millie Bright has got engaged to her boyfriend Levi Crew in a stunning Christmas proposal.

The 30-year-old Chelsea player, originally from Killamarsh, took to Instagram to share the happy news with her 436K followers - flashing her diamond ring in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharing photos on December 25 from their holiday to Mauritius, the ex-Sheffield United footballer wrote: "Little did I think this would be the most beautiful Christmas in my entire life…

"I said YES after the shock had settled and Levi reminded me yes or no.

"You was already my person but here’s to the future bubba. I love you."

Lioness Millie Bright, former player of Sheffield United, has revealed her stunning ring after a 'beautiful' proposal from beau Levi Crew. (Instagram: mbrighty04)

The post has received thousands of comments from fans, friends and family sharing messages of congratulations to the happy couple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millie currently lives in Surrey with her fiance Levi, a performance coach, and their two dogs, Hera, a miniature dachshund, and French bulldog, Zeus.

She started out in football wearing the navy blue strip with flashes of yellow at the sides worn by her Sunday League team, Killamarsh Dynamos.

The pair live together in Surrey with their two dogs. (Instagram: mbrighty04)

She was spotted by scouts at Sheffield United, and it was the Blades who first started to develop her as a player. From there, she moved to Doncaster Belles.

She then moved on to Chelsea, one of the big clubs in the women’s game, then making the step up into the national side.