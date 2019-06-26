Military and emergency services staff are being given free entry to this Doncaster attraction
The military and emergency services personnel are being given free entry to the award-winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park to mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday.
The day has been organised with the aim of giving amorale boost to troops and emergency services, and is just one of many events organised across the nation.
John Minion, spokesperson for the Branton-based park said: “We are so proud and appreciative of the work they do and are delighted to offer free entry.
“We want to recognise the selfless service provided by our armed forces and emergency services staff and we hope they have a fantastic day at the park.”
Visitors will see over 400 animals from 70 species, many rare and endangered, who are at home on the 100-acre site and the UK’s No. 1 walkthrough wildlife adventure.
Free entry is available on the gate only and redeemable on presentation of an MOD Card, Veterans Card, Defence Discount Card or Blue Light Card.
Accompanying guests will pay standard entry tickets, which can be pre-booked online at www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com.