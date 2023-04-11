News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago SZA announces UK tour dates with RAYE
2 hours ago Costa Coffee launches £1 sweet treat deal this week - how to claim
2 hours ago UK weather: Met Office issues update as ‘60mph winds’ expected
3 hours ago S Club stars pay heartbreaking tributes to Paul Cattermole
4 hours ago How to use Spotify Pie tool to discover your monthly listening habits
4 hours ago Facebook down for thousands of users across UK

Middle Black Clough: Missing man had set off looking for waterfall in Peak District near Sheffield

A police search was launched when a man went missing after setting off to find a waterfall in the Peak District near Sheffield.

By Robert Cumber
Published 11th Apr 2023, 20:42 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 20:42 BST

The walker was trying to find the waterfall at Middle Black Clough near Woodhead reservoir but had to be rescued after becoming disorientated as the dark and cold set in yesterday evening, Monday, April 10.

Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team said it was asked to assist South Yorkshire Police at 9.44pm last night and was able to use the SARLOC app to locate the man by sending a text with a link to a webpage for him to click. Once they had found him, the team provided him with shelter, warm clothing and food to combat his fatigue before transporting him back to the car park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The team said what happened should serve as a reminder to walkers to always pack the appropriate kit, including spare layers of clothing, a head torch with spare batteries, a map, food and a drink.

Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team said it was called to Middle Black Clough in the Peak District near Sheffield to help a walker who had become disorientated after setting off to find a waterfall. Photo: Woodhead Mountain Rescue TeamWoodhead Mountain Rescue Team said it was called to Middle Black Clough in the Peak District near Sheffield to help a walker who had become disorientated after setting off to find a waterfall. Photo: Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team
Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team said it was called to Middle Black Clough in the Peak District near Sheffield to help a walker who had become disorientated after setting off to find a waterfall. Photo: Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team
Peak DistrictSheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police