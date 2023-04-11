The walker was trying to find the waterfall at Middle Black Clough near Woodhead reservoir but had to be rescued after becoming disorientated as the dark and cold set in yesterday evening, Monday, April 10.

Woodhead Mountain Rescue Team said it was asked to assist South Yorkshire Police at 9.44pm last night and was able to use the SARLOC app to locate the man by sending a text with a link to a webpage for him to click. Once they had found him, the team provided him with shelter, warm clothing and food to combat his fatigue before transporting him back to the car park.