The owners of a craft beer micro bar in Bramley have applied to extend its opening hours – but one resident has objected on the grounds of noise and anti-social behaviour.

The owners of Yellow Broom on Main Street, Bramley, attended a licensing hearing yesterday (May 29), in the hopes of extending the bar’s hours and selling alcohol for consumption off the premises.

Yellow Broom’s licence currently allows the bar to sell alcohol on the site between midday and 9.30pm Monday to Thursday, and from midday until 11pm Friday to Sunday.

The owners have applied to extend these opening hours until 10.30pm Monday to Thursday, and until 1am on New Year’s Eve.

A restriction on the licence will remain, which does not allow the bar’s patio to be used after 9.30pm.

If the variation is granted, Yellow Broom will be permitted to sell alcohol to customers in a sealed container to take home.

One objector said they had concerns around ‘excessive noise, vandalism, disturbance and other anti-social behaviour,’ to the detriment of ‘families with young children, elderly people and disabled people’ living in the area.

Documents state that the license holder had attempted to discuss the objector’s concerns with them, but they had declined.

Diane Kraus, senior licensing officer for Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC), told the meeting that the council’s environmental health department, policing team, planning and licensing has raised no objections to the application.

Matt Simmonite, one of Yellow Broom’s owners, said that the bar specialised in craft beer, and said it would not provide ‘low priced high volume alcohol’, to allay fears about anti-social behaviour.

Mr Simmonite added that the bar is community-based, providing niche craft beers and wines.

“It’s very much about bringing people together. It’s not about creating a place where people go and drink six, seven pints of lager and there’s an anti-social behaviour issue,” he added.

He added that Yellow Broom had not experienced any anti-social behaviour so far, and would like to open an hour later to ‘adhere to more traditional opening hours’.

“It’s not about – you take it out, you go and sit in the bus shelter, it’s absolutely not that offer.”